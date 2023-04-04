Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – British boxer, Amir Khan has been given a two-year ban from all sports after he tested positive for a banned substance following his fight with Kell Brook last year.

UK Anti-Doping said Khan, 36, returned a positive result for the anabolic agent ostarine after losing to Brook in Manchester on February 19, 2022.

Khan, who announced his retirement in May last year, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance, an argument accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January.

In a statement, UKAD said: ‘Professional boxer and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years following Anti-Doping Rule Violations for the presence and use of a Prohibited substance.

‘Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator. The substance is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2022 Prohibited List as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sport at all times.’

UKAD’s statement continued: ‘Mr. Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not “intentional”.

‘The panel also disqualified Mr Khan’s result from the bout against Mr Brook.’

Khan was stopped in the sixth round of his grudge fight with bitter rival Brook 14 months ago in what proved to be his final professional bout.

Khan became a world champion in July 2009, defeating Andriy Kotelnik on points to secure the WBA super-lightweight title, and he then stopped Zab Judah to add the IBF belt two years later.

The Bolton fighter made an audacious move up to middleweight to challenge Canelo for the WBC belt, suffering a sixth-round knockout loss in May 2016 and was stopped by Crawford in the sixth round of their WBO title fight in April 2019. He eventually shared the ring with Brook in February 2022, embracing his rival in the ring.