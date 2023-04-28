Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 28 April 2023 – Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has blasted Prophet David Owuor for causing the death of innocent Kenyans after brainwashing them through his staged miracles.

According to Mwangi, when Prophet Owuor used to hold mega crusades in major towns across the country, morgues would be very busy the next day.

Some family members would get their loved ones discharged from hospitals and take them to Prophet Owuor’s ‘healing’ crusades, only for them to end up dying.

Some patients would also stop taking medication after attending Owuor’s healing crusades, believing that they have been healed.

Mwangi revisited a tweet he made in 2014 where he claimed that his doctor friend from Nakuru was willing to expose how patients ended up dying after attending Owuor’s crusades.

