Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has suffered a huge blow after Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff said he won’t participate in the second phase of demos organized by the opposition coalition.

Speaking on Monday, Shariff, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said he will not take part in the planned protests because he believes that the government has already reached out to the opposition team.

Shariff further sent a warning to Raila Odinga and his team to ensure they engage in peaceful discussion because the people are suffering.

“A country that is ruled by the rule of law, democracy and transparency is likely to have more developments and become prosperous in various sectors that benefit its citizens,” the governor said.

This is a big blow to Raila since Mombasa is an Azimio stronghold and if the region fails to participate in the demos, then it means other coastal counties will not participate in the planned demos that are expected to resume after the end of Ramadhan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST