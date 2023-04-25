Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Hustlers have been left scratching their heads after President William Ruto reneged on his promise over the National Hospital Fund (NHIF).

Ruto changed his mind about employers matching their employees’ contributions to the National Insurance Health Fund (NHIF).

Speaking while commissioning the CyberKnife at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, Ruto said that his team would come up with new regulations and amendments to the proposal by May.

“We have taken time, we have interrogated the new National Health insurance scheme, we have gone through the regulations that were taken to court by some of our partners and we have agreed that there is no need of matching our contributions to health.

“Therefore, we will be presenting new amendments to parliament hopefully by May 15 so that they can be interrogated,” said Ruto.

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) moved to court in 2022 to challenge the proposal arguing that employers will be overburdened with additional costs under the current challenging economic landscape.

FKE also argued that matching employees’ contributions would be a threat to members’ right to property.

The court ruled in favor of the FKE and blocked the government from enforcing the proposal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST