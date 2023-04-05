Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, has just revealed that she received her Doctorate back in January.

White, 34, took to Instagram to share a photo of her Liberal Arts degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

She wrote in the caption: “On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White.”

This is just the latest reveal from the mother-of-two who is on the road to changing her life.

She revealed last week that she has been baptized. She’s also been open about reversing several of her cosmetic procedures, including breast and butt reduction surgeries and dissolving her face fillers.