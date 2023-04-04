Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Popular city preacher Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry church, which is located along Thika Road, has left Netizens talking after his flashy entourage was filmed leaving a prayer conference.

Mwai moves around with a fleet of high-end guzzlers and is guarded by armed police officers.

His security detail also includes heavily-built bodyguards.

Bishop is a close friend of President Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The two leaders frequent his church.

Watch the video of his flashy entourage.

