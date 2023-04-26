Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Renowned Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church is officially under investigation in connection to Paul Mackenzie’s deadly cult that forced people to fast to death.

This was confirmed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki yesterday when he toured Shakahola forest, where bodies of Mackenzie’s cult are being dug out while some of his followers are being rescued on the verge of death.

According to Kindiki, what happened at Mackenzie’s church was just the tip of the iceberg, and will get to the bottom of it.

He noted that Pastor Ezekiel and his wife were being treated as persons of interest owing to their friendship with Mackenzie.

“The government admits this should not have happened. We have opened a formal inquiry on another religious organization based in Kilifi County. We are getting leads that perhaps what was being done at Mackenzie’s was just the tip of the iceberg. The net has been cast wider to all other associates and collaborators of Mackenzie’s evil,” CS Kindiki said when he visited the area.

He revealed that Ezekiel, who has built a multi-billion city in Mavueni, Kilifi County, his wife and Deputy Pastor, have already been summoned to DCI Headquarters and have recorded a statement over suspicious activities in their popular church.

“Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church today recorded a statement with police over allegations of indoctrination of the faithful. He recorded the statement with the police,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated.

This comes even as Pastor Ezekiel and his wife, Pastor Sarah, are bosom buddies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Bishop Dorcas, where she has spoken in their rallies and crusades as guest speaker.

It now remains to be seen where the investigations will lead us to considering their deep connections to the country’s top leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST