Wednesday April 5, 2023 – American billionaire, Rupert Murdoch has called off his engagement just two weeks after making the announcement that he was due to be married again.

According to the US magazine Vanity Fair, sources close to the 92-year-old media mogul said he and Ann Lesley Smith had “abruptly” called off the ceremony.

The wedding was set for this summer, less than a year after Murdoch finalized his divorce from his fourth wife, model, Jerry Hall.

He was previously married to Jerry Hall, Wendi Murdoch, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker.

In revealing their plans to marry two weeks ago, Smith, 66, gushed about how compatible they are saying she “speaks Rupert’s language” adding the relationship was “not her first rodeo”.

The businessman said he proposed to the former police chaplain with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I was very nervous,” Mr Murdoch said. “I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

Murdoch, who is worth £13.9 billion, has six children. They include daughter Prudence MacLeod with his first wife Patricia Booker, daughter Elisabeth and sons Lachlan and James with his second souse Anna Mann, and daughter Chloe and Grace, who he shares with his third wife, Wendi Deng.

Their whirlwind romance generated headlines in January as the pair were spotted on holiday in Barbados.

Rupert and Ann Lesley met in September 2022 at his Moraga vineyard in California with the media man later phoning his new fiancée just two weeks later.

Ann Lesley previously called their relationship a “gift from God,” adding the pair had the same beliefs as each other.

She was seen last week wearing an 11-carat diamond engagement ring which was estimated to be worth approximately $2.5million.