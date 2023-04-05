Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has stated he regrets persuading Ukraine to give up its nuclear arsenal.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine became the world’s third-largest nuclear power. But in 1994, after the talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, Clinton announced that Ukraine agreed to remove nuclear weapons from its territory.

In 1994, Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, U.S. President Bill Clinton, and British Prime Minister John Major signed the Budapest Memorandum under which Ukraine agreed to remove all nuclear weapons from its soil in exchange for security guarantees from the signatories – the U.S., the U.K., and Russia.

In February 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, violating the Budapest Memorandum, among other agreements. In February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine again this time aiming to topple the Volodimir Zelenskyy government, but have failed so far.

Speaking in an interview with RTÉ, Clinton says Russia won’t have invaded Ukraine if they had nuclear weapons.

“I feel a personal stake because I got them (Ukraine) to agree to give up their nuclear weapons. And none of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons,” he said.

“I knew that President Putin did not support the agreement (Former Russian) President Yeltsin made never to interfere with Ukraine’s territorial boundaries – an agreement he made because he wanted Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons,” Clinton said, as quoted by RTÉ.

“They (Ukraine) were afraid to give them up because they thought that’s the only thing that protected them from an expansionist Russia.”

“When it became convenient to him, President Putin broke it and first took Crimea. And I feel terrible about it because Ukraine is a very important country,” Clinton said.