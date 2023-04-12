Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has received a huge boost after former Mathare Jubilee aspirant Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati and former Imenti South Constituency aspirant Mc Jessy, joined the ruling party.

The former aspirants were received by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Wednesday.

Bahati took to social media to break the news, thanking President William Ruto for working with youths.

“Thank you so much President Ruto for creating a conducive environment for the youth,” he said.

Bahati, who vied under the Jubilee Party ticket, lost his bid to become the Member of Parliament for Mathare.

Malala also met other artists from the entertainment industry, including Rufftone and KRG the Don, among others.

“UDA has its doors open to Kenyan youths from all walks of life, and pledges to walk its talk on matters of youth empowerment in the country,” Malala said

He further said that the artists will collaborate with UDA to roll out a nationwide song composition fête for the UDA anthem.

He said the winner will receive a cash reward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST