Monday, April 24, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga has been dealt a severe blow after President William Ruto said the prices of the two-kilogram packet of Unga will fall below Sh 150 next week.

Speaking in Meru on Saturday, President Ruto said his administration is committed to delivering cheap unga for Kenyans.

He said the government has made significant interventions to lower the cost of living, which has gone through the roof.

“I’m happy to report that the journey to lower the high cost of living has begun,” Ruto said.

Although he did not disclose the new retail prices for unga from next week, Ruto said the prices will fall below Sh150.

During the tour, the President emphasized that his government is on course to address the high cost of living asking Kenyans to shun protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.