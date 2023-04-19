Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has today sent a powerful message regarding the price of a 2-kilogram packet of Unga.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Gachagua, who is the second most powerful man in Kenya after President William Ruto, stated that the price of a 2-kilogram packet of Unga will be retailing between Sh 130 and Sh 120 soon.

“The cost of maize flour will continue to shoot down. We solemnly intend to reduce the cost of the food product to about Sh 130 to Sh 120 per 2 Kilogram packet simply because that is what is sustainable,” Gachagua said

Gachagua further divulged that the cost of 2 Kilogram packets of maize flour will continue to reduce to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Gachagua’s announcement is a big blow to opposition leader Raila Odinga who has been demonstrating over the high cost of unga and electoral injustice.

