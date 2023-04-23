Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 23 April 2023 – Youthful Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina held their traditional wedding on Saturday.

The ceremony known in Kikuyu as ‘Kùhanda ithīgí‘, means the groom has officially marked his territory and booked the bride.

The event is held to officially start the dowry negotiations between the bride’s and groom’s families.

Betty and Eric’s traditional wedding brought together the who’s who of the political world.

Taking to social media, Betty thanked Eric for honouring her parents, family, relatives, friends, and community, adding that it was a confirmation that they were meant to be together.

“You have honoured my parents, family, relatives, friends, and community by coming with my newly joined family, friends, and relatives from Mathira for our introduction ceremony. “Kùhanda ithīgí“.Yes, you have formally enrolled me and I confirm that I belong to you,” she wrote.

The ceremony comes barely a week after a lady alleging to be Eric’s ex-girlfriend warned her that their marriage will end in tears.

She alleged that Eric is a very notorious womanizer.

See photos of the ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.