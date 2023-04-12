Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – English defender, Ben Chilwell is set to extend his stay at Chelsea by a further two years after a breakthrough in contract talks.

The 26-year-old left-back has agreed to stay at Stamford Bridge until 2027, a boost for Chelsea ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 12.

Chilwell said;

“I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract.

“We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome