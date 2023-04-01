Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 31, 2023 – This lady is of the opinion that begging someone for sex is a form of rape.

It all started when a Twitter user shared a thread disapproving of the notion that begging for sex is rape.

The Twitter user had written

“Begging for sex is rape”

IT DEFINITELY ISNT RAPE. Begging someone for sex to the point they agree might be exhausting and unhealthy but it isn’t rape. Rape has a clearly defined meaning.

So long as consent was affirmatively given, it isn’t rape.”

Responding, @LAJOKESAB said begging for sex is definitely rape.

‘’It is definitely Rape. The emotional manipulation that comes with being begged for sex is so exhausting and rigorous that a lot of women give in eventually to be raped. If it was consensual, no one will have to beg.