Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Sharon Njeri’s best friend, Angela Wawira, is part of the reason she took her own life by ingesting poison as her cheating husband DJ Brownskin watched.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, Sharon, who was known as Shadodo in social circles, felt betrayed after she found Angela’s nudes in her husband’s phone.

On the fateful day she died, she confronted Brownskin and questioned him why he was cheating on her with her best friend.

Sharon was hurt to an extent of taking her own life.

Angela eloped with DJ Brownskin immediately after Sharon’s burial.

She even made a cryptic post on Facebook mocking Sharon after her burial.

Angela, a well-known party animal along Thika Road, is said to be a notorious homewrecker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.