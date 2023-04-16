Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday April 15, 2023 – A BBC broadcast was interrupted after the presenter suffered a heart attack live on air.

BBC Radio Devon presenter David Fitzgerald experienced a heart issue while presenting his morning programme on Thursday, April 13, forcing colleague Michael Chequer to take his place.

Michael informed listeners: “It is Thursday morning, Michael Chequer in for David Fitzgerald who is feeling a little under the weather.

“He has left the studio to get himself checked out.

“He is absolutely fine, we will keep you updated and let you know. He will be back with you ASAP.”

David later took to Facebook to update listeners on his well-being.

He said: “Just a little heart issue this morning, on the radio… thank you Derriford.”

The presenter also shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed and surrounded by various wires.

David began working in radio back in 1980, where he gradually moved through ILR and into television by 1986.

By 1994 he was working as a US presenter for Sky News, covering events including the arrest of OJ Simpson, to the Waiko and the Oklahoma bombings.

He also reported on the death of Princess Diana, the Bosnian War, General Elections, and Royal Weddings.

Over the recent years, David has presented BBC shows.