Thursday April 20, 2023 – Actor David Charvet is now being investigated for allegedly making criminal threats following a blowout with his ex-girlfriend, Katie Boskovich.

The actor who is known as Matt Brody on “Baywatch” and Craig Field on “Melrose Place”, reportedly called it quits with Katie Boskovich but they got into a heated discussion last week, arguing about each other’s lifestyles.

Security operatives told TMZ that Boskovich claimed that during the argument, David said that this won’t end well for her, which apparently made her fearful. She filed a police report and now the LAPD is investigating the incident.

After the investigation has been concluded, the prosecutors will be making a decision on whether to file a case or not.