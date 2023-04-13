Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mane for misconduct after he punched team-mate Leroy Sane in the face during a bust-up.

Mane punched his team-mate in the face after his side’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad.

The Senegalese star, who was pictured back in Bayern training this morning alongside Sane, has now been suspended.

But Bayern confirmed in a statement that he had been axed from the squad for the crucial Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The club also said Mane who earns £17million a year – would receive an undisclosed fine.

‘Sadio Mané , 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,’ Bayern said.

‘The reason is misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mané will receive a fine.’

Sane and Mane were seen confronting each other as they left the pitch at the Etihad Stadium and the row boiled over when they went down the tunnel.

As the clash continued into the dressing room, Mane punched the German and left him with a bloodied lip, before the pair were pulled apart.