Friday April 14, 2023 – Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane reportedly asked the club chiefs not to sack team-mate Sadio Mane after the Senegalese star punched him in the face during a furious row after their defeat to Manchester City.

Mane punched his team-mate in the face in the aftermath of their disappointing defeat at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad on Tuesday.

The former Liverpool winger, 31, was suspended by the club on Thursday after both he and Sane held a meeting with Bayern chiefs.

There had been reports that Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić were contemplating sacking Mane for his actions, but his team-mate Sane pleaded on his behalf.

According to BILD, Sane asked the club not the terminate the contract of Mane and asked for the winger not to be handed a ‘severe punishment’.

They also claim that, for the German international, ‘the topic is now closed’.

The same German outlet reported both Sane and Mane were present for a meeting held between the club’s bosses on Thursday morning.

Both players were seen taking part in the team’s training session and were pictured jogging metres away from one another.

Hours after those pictures emerged, the club announced their decision to suspend the forward.

‘Sadio Mané , 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,’ Bayern said.

‘The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine.’