Thursday April 13, 2023 – German football giants, Bayern Munich are considering making a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The Bundesliga champions are one of the European giants interested in luring the Nigeria international away from Napoli, and will now have to battle Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature.

Osimhen has scored 25 goals and recorded four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Bayern are said to be preparing an opening bid for Osimhen and are without an enigmatic forward after losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last summer .

Also the report added that Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

Osimhen alongside Erling Haaland, Robert Lewnadowski, Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe is one of the hottest strikers in Europe this season