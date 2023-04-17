Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – Bayern Munich reportedly handed Sadio Mane a huge fine with the German club keen to sell him this summer after he punched team-mate Leroy Sane during a furious confrontation last week.

The pair were involved in a heated row after the German side’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday April 11, and Mane lashed out at Sane in the dressing room, forcing other members of the squad to step in.

Sane was left with a bruised lip following the incident, while Mane was dropped from the squad for Bayern’s Bundesliga match with Hoffenheim on Saturday and fined some of his £17m-a-year wages.

The size of the punishment has now been revealed, with Bayern handing out the highest fine in their history.

‘According to our information, it is an amount that goes far beyond €300,000 (£260,000), so it’s a very, very sensitive fine for Mane,’ Bayern expert Florian Plettenberg told Sky Germany.