Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 21, 2023 – LiAngelo Ball, 24, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris, 32, are about to become parents

“We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together,” they add. “It’s super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together.”

Both Mudarris and Ball said that their family and friends were “so excited” to hear the news.

“The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they’re still shocked even though my belly is huge!” says Mudarris. “Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They’re super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening.”

Ball, who plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, says he was in Charlotte, North Carolina when he first learned the news and wanted to wait to tell others in person when he returned home to California.

“When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything,” he says. “My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed.”

The couple adds that they know the sex of their baby on the way, but will be keeping it private at this time. As for names, “ironically we picked our kid(s) names three months before I got pregnant so when we found out it was pretty easy what we were gonna name the baby.”