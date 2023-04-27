Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Barcelona’s first step to reduce their wage bill to comply with LaLiga’s Fair Play rules have been unsuccessful after both Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen said no to a salary decrease.

The Catalan giants must lower their wage bill by a reported £180m if they are to make any significant moves this summer.

The wage reduction is supposed to help fund Lionel Messi’s return back to Barcelona.

Messi’s contract at PSG is due to expire in June but Barcelona must overcome their crippling financial issues to get a deal over the line. And they are making slow progress on that front with Sport reporting that their proposal of a wage reduction to Kessie and Christensen was not received well.

The Spanish outlet claim the midfielder and defender pointed to their commitment club since joining on free transfers last summer, having both turned down new deals and offers from other teams at the time.

Barcelona are expected to hold further talks with Messi’s representatives in the coming weeks to try to resolve any issues and reach an agreement.

Their pursuit could be helped by PSG’s stance on Messi’s future, with the French giants said to be ready to let Messi leave the club when his contract ends.