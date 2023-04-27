Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – Barcelona have reportedly made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their top striker target this summer.

The LaLiga champions-elect want to sign Aubameyang, having only sold him to Chelsea last September.

Aubameyang, 33, was a popular figure in the Barcelona dressing room and would offer competition to Robert Lewandowski in the centre-forward positions.

Sky Sports report that manager Xavi sees enough differences in their playing styles to put Aubameyang top of their shortlist of attacking players for the summer.

However, the club’s well-documented financial problems may preclude a deal, with Brazilian Firmino a cheaper option with his Liverpool contract set to expire in June.

Aubameyang has been in touch with former Barcelona team-mates telling them he wants to return to the Nou Camp, having been frozen out at Stamford Bridge. He was cut from Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages and has played just 30 minutes of Premier League action since February after Graham Potter dropped him.

Sky says that Aubameyang’s attitude has been first class and he has continued to train in the hope of winning back his place in Chelsea’s forward line.

However, he is unlikely to be part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans going forward and the club are happy for him to leave in the summer window as part of an expected mass clear-out of players.

Barca wanted to bring Aubameyang back in January but didn’t have the money and this summer isn’t likely to be a great deal better as they desperately try to stay within LaLiga’s strict budget rules.

Chelsea paid £10.3million for the Gabon international last summer after he scored 13 times in 23 matches during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, having moved there from Arsenal.

He has managed three goals in 19 appearances for the Blues, making just 10 starts all season.