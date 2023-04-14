Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow after President William Ruto said Unga prices will start dropping from next week.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, has been organizing weekly mass protests urging the Ruto-led government to drop the prices of Unga.

Speaking in Machakos County on Friday, Ruto said imported maize will arrive in Kenya tomorrow (Saturday) thereby making Unga prices fall beginning next week.

“I know we still have the problem of the high cost of living. You know Unga is not available in shops… it’s in the Shamba. When you want to solve the problem of Unga, start from the Shamba,” Ruto said.

“By the end of tomorrow, the flour that I imported will have arrived,” he said.

Unga now retails in a range of Sh150 to Sh250 in supermarkets and retail shops.

Ruto said he will ensure there is a balance between flour from local producers and imported flour.

The president’s announcement is a big blow to Raila Odinga and his Azimio camp since they have been using the high cost of living as an excuse for organizing mass protests across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST