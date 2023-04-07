Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 7, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino, has broken silence after he missed out on the seven-member Azimio team that will engage with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza side during bi-partisan talks.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Babu called out the Azimio leadership for neglecting the youth while forming the team.

He argued that the youth ought to have been featured in the lineup as they are the ones who participated in anti-government protests and faced police brutality.

“A team has been set up to Represent Azimio in the Bipartisan talks. I wish them well. However, it would have been more effective and efficient if a youth was part of the team because it’s the youth who is still at the forefront of the struggle,” Babu stated.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko supported Sonko, saying that he ought to have been included in the list.

“It is not fair to leave Babu Owino out of the committee the way he has braced teargas to support you in protests. Be loyal Baba,” Sonko said.

The Azimio leadership on Thursday picked three senators and four MPs for the bi-partisan committee. They include; Senators Ledama Olekina (Narok), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), and MPs David Kosing (Pokot South), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi).

