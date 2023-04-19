Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – A Nairobi court on Tuesday ruled that Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has a case to answer over misuse of a firearm.

The lawmaker was charged in 2020 following the shooting of DJ Evolve at a club in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani area.

He was facing a different charge of attempted murder which was withdrawn after talks with his victim.

But the state pressed misuse of firearm charges against Babu and a magistrate on Tuesday put the MP on his defense.

“After evaluating the prosecution’s evidence, the accused has a case to answer,” Milimani senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi ruled.

The court set June 15 for a defense hearing.

Babu whose defense team is led by renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has challenged claims the bullet that shot DJ Evolve was discharged from his gun.

This is a big blow to Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga since Babu Owino is among leaders in Nairobi who have been mobilising city residents to go to the streets and protest over the high cost of living and electoral injustice.

