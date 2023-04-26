Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has asked the government to probe New Life Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero over mysterious religious teachings.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kilifi North Member of Parliament Hon. Baya Owen said Pastor Ezekiel was constructing a city with an unclear source of wealth.

Without mentioning the name, Baya accused the preacher of brainwashing his supporters by telling them to stop going to the hospital and selling mysterious water to their school-going children.

Baya narrated that sick people are usually taken to the pastors’ church for prayers, but they die in the process, yet no one speaks.

“We are entertaining this pastor, but one day we shall have another Mackenzie. Today children who are sick are being withdrawn from Kilifi Hospital and taken to the pastor to be prayed for, and they die, but no one is talking about it. One day we will face another massacre from that pastor,” Baya said.

Pastor Ezekiel is alleged to be a close friend of embattled pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of telling his followers to starve to death to meet Jesus Christ.

Already, over 90 of his followers have died and the controversial pastor is in custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.