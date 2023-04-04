Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 4, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio Member of Parliament has threatened to return to the streets to protest if National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah doesn’t tame his tongue.

On Monday, after holding a meeting with President William Ruto, Ichung’wah, who is also a Kikuyu Member of Parliament, said despite the Head of State calling for dialogue with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, they haven’t met in person.

“I can affirm that the president neither met nor spoke with Raila Odinga.”I can confirm there is no handshake,” Ichung’wah said.

In reaction to Ichung’wah’s statement, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya, said if Ichung’wah continues to chest thump, the MP will go back to the street to protest.

“Let this moron know that we did not just stop Maandamano; we only have one week for serious talks; if he continues to talk, we’re prepared to return to the streets.” “I swear that if Kimani becomes the leader of the bipartisan team, I will perform housework and be burned in the house for three months,” Salasya stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.