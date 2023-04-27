Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has claimed there has been an increase in calls to release New Life Prayer Centre leader Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of hundreds of people at his megachurch in Mavueni.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mwanyanje said that the greatest fear she has was that Ezekiel would not face the law.

Mwanyanje stated that the police who arrested the cleric are under immense pressure from powerful individuals to release Odero.

“Saizi napata taarifa kutoka Kilifi kuwa kuna pressure kuwa Pastor Ezekiel awachiliwe from above. Above sidhani kama ni binguni. Naambiwa hapa wale maofisa wameshika Ezekiel wanaambiwa aachiliwe,” she said.

Kenyans are suspecting that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Dorcas Gachagua and First Lady Rachael Ruto may be forcing police to release the popular pastor since he is their friend.

Dorcas and Rachael are close friends of the controversial pastor, who is also accused of selling fake anointing oil and strings to his gullible followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.