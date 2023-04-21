Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 21, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has landed a new job six months after she was rendered jobless by the exit of the Jubilee administration.

Pauline was among the few Kenyans who were benefiting from the Jubilee administration since she was winning communications tenders from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

There was a rumour that former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, was opening Pauline Njoroge’s ‘servers’ thereby giving her full access to all state privileges, including accompanying Uhuru on foreign trips.

However, after remaining jobless for six months, Pauline on Thursday indicated that she has managed to get a job though she didn’t reveal the details of the new job.

“I woke up, opened my mail and there was one very pleasant email… Yet another great opportunity has been availed to me. I shed a tear, looked up and asked God, “What did I do to deserve the kind of favor you always show me?” I am eternally grateful to the Maker for all the beautiful and wonderful things He does in my life,” Pauline Njoroge wrote on her Facebook on Friday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST