Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 24, 2023 – Dean Holland, a longtime jockey in Australia, was confirmed dead on Monday, April 24, following injuries he sustained when he fell off a horse during a race.

The racing authority said the 34-year-old Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horses in the opening race of a meeting at Donald Racecourse. He was nearing the finish when his horse, Headingley, veered into the inside rail, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said:

“On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Dean’s partner Lucy, his children, his family, friends and colleagues on the incredibly sad news of his passing.

“It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.

“Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1000 races and was highly respected by his peers. He showcased his immense talent on the biggest stage last month when winning the Group One Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

“Dean’s passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders.”

Holland’s riding career began in 2005 and he went on to ride more than 1075 career winners with those victories predominantly coming in Victoria and South Australia, along with the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

He won his first Group One race in the 2010 Schweppes Oaks at Morphettville aboard Small Minds, before claiming his second aboard In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington last month.