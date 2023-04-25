Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Ashley Graham has been crowned the “world’s sexiest woman”.

Graham, a plus-size model and mum-of-three, earned the top “Hot 100” spot in Maxim magazine and sizzled on the cover of the magazine’s May/June 2023 issue.

The 35-year-old model replaced golf influencer Paige Spiranac to win the crowned title for Maxim magazine’s cover page and held off the challenge of Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne and Doja Cat.

Ashley said: “We can look at everybody’s shapes and sizes, gender, ethnicity, and age as part of who they are. It doesn’t have to be a negative or a positive.

Paige Spiranac, who has been replaced as world’s sexiest woman.

“It should be something that’s easily embraced, and we don’t need to be having these conversations all the time. Our bodies are always changing, and they’re always evolving.

“I’ve been using my own body as a tool to be able to talk about these feelings.”

Ashley has made appearances in Vogue, Glamour, Elle UK, Style Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar and Sports Illustrated.

Maxim posted the image of the cover page on their Instagram and captioned: “Ashley Graham is Maxim’s 2023 Hot 100 cover star! @ashleygraham.

“The queen of curves is as gorgeous as she is inspirational, whether she’s posing for glamorous photoshoots as the World’s Sexiest Woman or making head-spinning red carpet appearances.”

Graham took to her Instagram page to share a behind the scenes look from her shoot as she wrote, “Thank you for having me.”