Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – Legendary football manager, Arsene Wenger has claimed that a breakdown in ‘communication’ led to Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane’s dressing room bust-up.

Mane punched his team-mate in the face after Bayern’s 3-0 defeat to City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad last week.

He was then dropped for Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim and fined more than £250,000 by the Bundesliga giants for punching team-mate Sane.

Sane was left with a bloodied lip after the altercation while the former Liverpool winger was handed a fine that is believed to be the largest in Bayern history.

In the wake of the incident, former Arsenal manager Wenger has revealed how he would have dealt with the situation if he were in charge.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Wenger said: ‘There is a rift in the team and the management inside the club has to sort it out. The only way to sort this problem out is communication.

‘You have to create the trust and the communication inside the dressing room. Most of the time when you have this problem with two players, you take them into the office and you explain to them that ‘we cannot be successful if the players inside the team do not cooperate well together’.

‘That does not mean you have to love each other. But it means that the superior interest of the team is over the personal conflict of the players.’