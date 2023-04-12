Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Arsenal are open to selling Folarin Balogun this summer despite his impressive scoring record on loan at Reims, with the 21-year-old unwilling to be a third-choice striker.

Balogun has spent this season at Stade de Reims, scoring 18 goals in Ligue 1, one fewer than Kylian Mbappe and more than both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old is due back in north London in the summer but faces being behind both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the Arsenal pecking order.

Balogun has two years left on his current deal and sources insist all options remain on the table.

The striker remains in regular contact with Arsenal’s loan manager Ben Knapper.

Sporting director Edu indicated last summer that selling players will become a pivotal part of Arsenal’s development.

Balogun has been linked with a possible £30m move to AC Milan and Arsenal will expect lots of interest in the 21-year-old this summer.

Balogun first joined Arsenal’s academy in 2012. He signed a new, long-term deal in April 2021 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. The striker has made two Premier League appearances, both of which came in August 2021.