Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – The management of Hornbill Club in Rongai is on the spot following the mysterious disappearance of 23-year-old Emmanuel Omondi Odhiambo.

Emmanuel was last seen alive on April 1st, 2023 in the hands of bouncers at the Rongai-based club.

He was reportedly frog-matched out of the club by two bouncers, who handed him over to their colleagues outside the club.

While his father Julius Odhiambo was looking for him, a lead popped up on April 10, when an unidentified body was found in the club’s septic tank.

Unfortunately, the deceased was not his son.

However, it left more questions about the management of the entertainment joint.

“The entry of the tank is sealed using a metallic chain fastened using a padlock and only the management has access to it,” Julius remarked.

Are bodies of revelers dumped in the septic tank?

Well, DCI should swing into action and carry out thorough investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.