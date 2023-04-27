Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria has called the government to audit the clergy members with a view of weeding out unscrupulous preachers.

Speaking in Mukurweini on Wednesday, Muheria said that most preachers have become careless by choosing the path to wealth other than giving hope to their faithful.

He said that as a result, many of them are accumulating a lot, a thing that has made them multi-millionaires in less than a year after venturing into the prosperity gospel.

Muheria said that he will be on the front line when clergy members are called to declare their wealth, adding that this shall be the onset of regularising religious institutions.

“It is important that we audit the wealth of all religious leaders, all of us including myself should be able to declare what I have in my accounts,” Muheria said.

“It should be something public for all the Christians who follow my church. They should know how much I have and how much I own. That is the only way the congregation can be defended from the greed of any rogue religious leaders,” Muheria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST