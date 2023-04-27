Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – Smith Akom Takema, a former aide to a Governor, has said that a side chic who attacks the wife is encouraged by the woman’s husband.

“Any side chick that has the guts to attack Madam is motivated by the husband of madam,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 26.

Some mumu men will knack a side chick to the extent that they table their wife for ridicule with the side chick.

Do not discuss your wife with a side chick, never compare your wife with a side chick no matter how the knacking carry you go reach.

Never entertain any discussion with her about your wife.

Avoid eating food specially prepared for you from her.

Above all use a condom or make her understand that you won’t entertain pregnancy.

Whatever you give her triple madam’s own.

Give her limited time and don’t sleep over in her place, meet her in hotels or inns.

Lastly do not fall in love with her with your heart but do it with your head.