Thursday April 13, 2023 – Social media influencer, Andrew Tate is reportedly facing the possibility of being sued by three British women who claimed he sexually abused them.

The legal team who are putting the allegations together before bringing a civil action against Tate in the High Court.

The women, now aged in their late 20s and early 30s, reportedly claim that Tate, 36, sexually abused them between 2013 and 2016, as the self-described misogynist ran an online sex firm from Luton, Bedfordshire.

An investigation by British police forces into complaints made by two women at the time resulted in no charges being brought against Tate, who repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The British women looking to bring the claim against Tate say that they have suffered personal injury and psychiatric harm after alleged violent sexual and physical assaults in the UK.

They are being represented by law firm McCue Jury & Partners.

Former kickboxer Tate was been pictured this week arriving for questioning in Romania after he was released from custody last month.

Tate was seen along with his brother Tristan outside offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest on Monday, for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations.

He and his sibling were moved to house arrest in Romania on March 29 after being arrested last year. They had been detained since December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group to exploit women.

Tate was born in America but grew up in the English town Luton, before making a TV debut on reality TV show Big Brother in 2016. However, he was booted off the show after police told the producers about the allegations of abuse at his internet sex business.

It took police four years to pass evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who said that there was ‘no realistic prospect of conviction’ in a review.

Through his lawyer, Tate said the women, ‘wanted money because I fired them.’

He added: ‘The police understood after the investigation that I am innocent and the police found messages from the girls’ phones where they were talking between themselves… about me.’