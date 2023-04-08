Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 April 2023 – The internet has erupted after an Akorino lady was filmed twerking on stage at OJ Lounge, a popular entertainment joint in Ruiru, Eastern Bypass.

The seemingly intoxicated lady threw caution to the wind and shamelessly twerked her big derriere as revellers cheered her on.

The video sparked reactions among Netizens, with most people condemning her for disrespecting her religion.

They argued that she should have removed her turban if she wanted to get ratchet.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.