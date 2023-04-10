Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 April 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator and alleged homewrecker Karen Nyamu was among the leaders invited to Akothee’s posh wedding.

Karen graced the wedding rocking a designer dress that left other guests staring at her.

From the photos that she shared, it is clear that her efforts in the gym are paying off.

Nyamu congratulated Akothee for finding a lifetime partner and said love is a beautiful thing.

See photos.

