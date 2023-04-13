Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – A Conservative UK politician is being investigated over racist comments after allegedly saying “all white men should have a Black slave”.

Andrew Edwards, a County councillor and magistrate in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is also accused of saying Black people are of “lower class” than white people in the audio clip.

In the audio recording, a man can be heard saying: “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. (…) I think all white men should have a Black man as a slave or Black woman as a slave, you know.”

He added: “There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people.”

It is not clear when or where the clip was recorded.

Mr Edwards, who represents the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward, said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.

“This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.

“It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment.”

The Conservative group on Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed it was investigating the allegations but Mr Edwards, who is also a school governor, has not been suspended.

A Pembrokeshire council spokesperson said: “We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The council’s Conservative group leader, Di Clements, said Mr Edwards left the party group on the council on Tuesday but would not comment further until the ombudsman’s report.

A spokesperson for the Labour group said: “The views contained within this recording are disgusting.

“Racism has absolutely no place in our society, let alone in the views expressed by an elected member on Pembrokeshire County Council.”

Listen to the audio below.

It's said that this is Andrew Edwards, Tory Councillor and MAGISTRATE saying all white people should have a black person as a slave and other sickeningly racist comments.



