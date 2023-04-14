Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claims that consumption of illicit liquor has rendered men from the Mt Kenya region useless.

Speaking on Friday, April 14, 2023, during a meeting with leaders from the region, Gachagua alleged that Kikuyu women are sleeping on the bed alone.

Their husbands reportedly come back home drunk and sleep on the floor.

“Kumeharibika (Things are very bad). Every time I meet with women, the issues they tell me that they are facing leave me speechless. They tell me they voted in President William Ruto and myself; and that their children were perishing due to excessive alcohol consumption but we are quiet.

“I am also challenged as a leader for this country and from this region. When I see what is happening, I talk to parents, mothers and young wives.

“Our men are finished. Instead of sleeping on the bed, they are sleeping on the floor. The women are sleeping on the bed alone,” Gachagua said.

“When you go to all our schools, the classrooms are empty. This ECD that governors keep funding is nonsense. There are no children because this ethanol comes mixed and finishes all the systems in our men.

“All the batteries are down. Even when charged, they cannot pick. So, our women are crying and that is the truth. You know many people don’t want to say the truth. I am a truthful man so I say the truth. It is a bad situation and this cannot happen,” he added.

He called on elected leaders in Mount Kenya to change their policies because their people will hold them accountable for how they dealt with the drug and alcohol menace in central Kenya.

