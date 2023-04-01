Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday March 31, 2023 – Sandra Iheuwa is wondering why she only attracts talking stages in relationships.
The business woman, who recently publicised her relationship with singer Morachi, wrote on Instagram:
“All I attract are talking stages.
Lord, if I’m a customer care representative, let me know.”
She added in the caption:
“Please Lord let us know.”
Talking stage is the period in a relationship when two people are still getting to know each other.
Some relationships don’t survive past the stage.
Sandra shares a child with Ubi Franklin, another with Steve Thompson, and also has other older kids.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>