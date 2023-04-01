Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – Sandra Iheuwa is wondering why she only attracts talking stages in relationships.

The business woman, who recently publicised her relationship with singer Morachi, wrote on Instagram:

“All I attract are talking stages.

Lord, if I’m a customer care representative, let me know.”

She added in the caption:

“Please Lord let us know.”

Talking stage is the period in a relationship when two people are still getting to know each other.

Some relationships don’t survive past the stage.

Sandra shares a child with Ubi Franklin, another with Steve Thompson, and also has other older kids.