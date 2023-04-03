Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Nantes manager, Antoine Kombouare has been accused of dropping one of his players for refusing to eat and drink on match day.

The French club’s boss left defender Jaouen Hadjam out of his squad this weekend for Sunday’s 3-0 loss against Reims.

The 20-year-old Hadjam, who has made nine appearances since joining from second-tier side Paris FC in January, reportedly refused to break his Ramadan fast on match day for religious reasons.

Kombouare, however, insisted it was not a punishment but that he wanted to protect his player from injury.

He said: ‘Jaouen? There is no controversy. It’s his choice and I respect it. This is not a punishment, but I have a framework.

‘During the week, there are no problems with fasting players. I’m ready to support them if needed. We know it’s not an easy time.

‘But on gameday, you should not fast. And those who fast are not in the squad. I don’t want them to pick up an injury.’

It was gathered that the promising France-born left-back Hadjam, who made his debut for Algeria in their 1-0 win against Niger on Monday reportedly agreed to break his fast for away games, but not for home games.

He featured in the club’s 1-1 draw at Lyon on March 17 but that stance would also see him miss their French Cup semi-final at home on April 5.

Kombouare, 59, who managed Paris Saint-Germain between 2009 and 2011, revealed Hadjam’s team-mates agreed to break their fast so they could play against Will Still’s Reims.