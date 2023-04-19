Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Actor Alec Baldwin and the cast and crew for the “Rust” movie will all be back on set tomorrow, more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed during same movie production.

A spokesperson for the film told CNN that they will resume production at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, a place meant to honor Halyna’s legacy.

The filming was halted some 18 months back due to fatal shooting on-set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in the southwestern state of New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins. He was charged with manslaughter, and has pleaded not guilty. Both Souza and Baldwin will return to the film set to finish the film.