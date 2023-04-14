Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 14, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence following the dismissal of his coach Rudi Garcia at Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Arabian Pro League club sacked boss Garcia on Thursday, announcing on Twitter that the Frenchman would be leaving the club with immediate effect.

Garcia was appointed in July last year and the former Marseille and Lyon coach had enjoyed a successful spell in charge, averaging 2.27 points per match and with the club currently second in the table.

Before his sacking, reports circulated that Garcia had lost the dressing room after a rift with the players, with claims that Ronaldo was unhappy with the club’s poor form and recent change in tactics.

Despite those reports, Ronaldo posted a message to his former boss in the wake of his sacking.

With an image of the pair embraced in a handshake, the 38-year-old said: ‘Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future.’

Sunday’s draw leaves Al-Nassr three points behind leaders Al-lttihad, with seven games remaining of the season.

The club swiftly appointed a successor to Garcia, promoting U19 coach Dinko Jelicic to head coach ahead of the derby with Al Hilal on Tuesday.