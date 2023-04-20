Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 April 2023 – The internet has erupted after Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, was exposed badly by her friend Lillyanne Aketch on social media after their friendship turned sour.

Lillyanne and Cebbie Koks have been throwing jabs at each other after a disagreement over business deals (both ladies are brand influencers and social media marketers)

Lillyanne decided to wash Cebbie’s dirty linen in public by revealing that her marriage with lawyer Steve Ogolla is reportedly on the rocks after he discovered that she was cheating on him with her ex-lover.

Lillyanne alleges that the renowned lawyer has instructed Cebbie to be home by 5 PM daily.

She further claims that Cebbie snatched Steve Ogolla from another lady and accused her of dishing out her flesh to politicians and Ohangla artists.

Read Aketch’s long post exposing Cebbie.

