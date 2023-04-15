Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 15, 2023 – There was drama at a burial in Karachuonyo after Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, confronted a man who has been allegedly bullying her on social media.

Cebbie reportedly slapped the man, identified as Vincent Opar, forcing security to intervene.

Vincent has since taken to social media to narrate exactly what happened.

He claims that when Cebbie Koks confronted him with the allegations, he challenged her to produce even a single post showing that he has been bullying her on social media.

Vincent said he remained calm as Cebbie Koks insulted him and went ahead to slap him.

Cebbie took to social media to make fun of the alleged bully and claimed that he is a coward despite being a loudmouth bully online.

“Kumbe these bullies are scared in real life.’’ she wrote.

Check out Vincent’s post narrating what transpired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.